Small change #1 – Fresh paint

Paint is one of the most affordable ways to bring dramatic change to a room. Adding a fresh hue will instantly update the entire feeling of a space while also making it look more stylish and clean. Neutrals, like tan, gray or greige (gray and beige), are always a good choice, but don’t fear a bolder color. Not sure? Consider painting neutrals on three walls and using the fourth as a focal wall that features a bolder color choice.

Small change #2 – Bathroom updates

You don’t need to invest in a complete remodel to get an updated bathroom. Start by looking at the walls. Remove old wallpaper and repair any damage before adding paint. Then, look at the light fixtures and consider new options. A few quick swaps can add a modern aesthetic and optimum light for bathroom tasks.

The style in a bathroom is often defined by the accessories—can you update a soap dish or add small pieces of artwork? Replace hardware on vanities and other extras like towel bars. Finish the look with a new shower curtain and towels to elevate the space.

Small change #3 – Entryway enhancements

Is the place where you welcome guests looking a little dingy? Your entryway is where your home makes a first impression, including buyers when it comes time to sell.

Focus on the door by giving it a new coat of paint. Then replace hardware with a handsome, high-quality option. You can add a door-knocker or wreath to give it style, if you’d like. Get rid of clutter to open up the space—move unseasonal coats and shoes to closets. If you have room now, add in a few key pieces of décor, like a small table for a plant.

One BIG change – Add a deck

When you want to make a big investment in your home to improve its appeal and value, adding a high-quality deck may carry a bigger price tag, but it also offers some of the best return on investment for homeowners. Remodeling Magazine’s 2019 Cost vs. Value Report listed a composite deck addition as one of the highest performing projects when it comes to the rate of year-over-year ROI.

“People want deck spaces that are true extensions of the home,” said Shara Gamble, director of sales and marketing for high-end composite deck manufacturer Envision Building Products. “Luxury composite decking is growing in popularity due to its exceptionally beautiful appearance and low-maintenance benefits.”

