Summer weather made a welcome return in recent days, but the focus around here is on autumn, as local fall teams continue to impress.

The biggest games and events are yet to come and here’s a glimpse at what you might have missed and what’s upcoming:

Football

Cape Elizabeth’s football team got back in the win column last Friday with a dramatic 14-13, come-from-behind win over Fryeburg Academy to improve to 2-1. The Capers took a 7-0 lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gannon Stewart to Matt Laughlin just three minutes in, but despite good field position, the hosts weren’t able to add to their lead, as twice when they were threatening to score again, they fumbled the ball away. The Raiders then drew even in the third period and early in the fourth, went up, 13-7. Cape Elizabeth then got some good fortune with 4:10 to go, as Stewart bobbled a high snap, but he recovered and found Ryan McKean for a 72-yard scoring pass and the lead.

“I just went and he scrambled and I was open,” McKean said. “I was hoping he’d see me. I caught it and ran as fast as I can.”

One final Fryeburg Academy drive ended with a Noah Pillsbury interception and the Capers held on, 14-13.

“Coach told me to spy the QB and luckily, I did my job and the ball came right to me,” Pillsbury said, of his pick. “I just wanted to get out of bounds so we could get in a victory stance.”

“It’s a huge win,” said Capers’ first-year coach Sean Green. “The number one thing we stressed this week was resiliency in the face of adversity. We’re a really banged-up, young football team, but we had intensity and we had purpose and that’s all I can ask for from the kids.”

Cape Elizabeth has the daunting task of going to 3-0 Wells, the three-time defending state champion, Friday. Last year, the Capers lost, 40-14, at Wells.

Scarborough got back on track as well, improving to 2-1 after a 42-7 win at Bangor last Friday. The Red Storm led, 20-0, after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime before adding a final touchdown in the third period. Jarett Flaker scored on a 3-yard run, Chase Cleary hit Jayden Flaker for a 46-yard score and Jarett Flaker returned a punt 75-yards for a TD in the first period. In the second quarter, Evan Foley had a 20-yard interception return for a score and Jarett Flaker produced his second punt return score, this one from 59 yards. Jarett Flaker’s 31-yard TD run in the third quarter accounted for Scarborough’s final points.

The Red Storm are home versus 0-3 Edward Little Friday. The teams didn’t play in 2018.

South Portland is also 2-1 after downing visiting Noble, 49-7. The Red Riots, who have already doubled last year’s win total, went up, 6-0, after one quarter on a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Anthony Poole to Cole Benevides. In the second period, Poole sandwiched scoring runs of 4- and 3-yards around a 60-yard TD scamper from Kennan Jones to make it 27-0 at the break. Jones added a 2-yard touchdown run and Luca Desjardins hit Frank Tierney from 31-yards out for a 41-7 lead after three quarters. A Jaelen Jackson TD run and two-point conversion in the fourth period accounted for the final score.

South Portland hosts 2-1 Massabesic in a critical game Friday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). Last year, the Red Riots earned their lone victory, 20-14, in overtime, at the Mustangs.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team improved to 4-0-2 after wins at South Portland (2-0) and Portland (2-1). Against the Red Riots, the Red Storm got late goals from Zach Chaisson (on a penalty kick) and Evan Kelleher.

“We came in knowing it would be a challenge,” said Chaisson. “We had the mentality we could win and we just fought hard.”

“We finally got it going,” said longtime Red Storm coach Mark Diaz. “It’s a tough place to play and (South Portland’s) a good team with good athletes. They do a good job defending. There weren’t a lot of chances for either team.”

In the win over the Bulldogs, Aidan Joyce and Zander Haskell had the goals as Scarborough erased a 1-0 deficit. The Red Storm host Sanford Saturday and welcome Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

South Portland sandwiched wins at Sanford (2-0) and Noble (2-1) around a 2-0 home loss to Scarborough and was 4-1-1 at press time. Alberto Kissaka and Denilson Mowa scored in the victory over the Spartans. The Red Riots then hoped to beat the Red Storm for the first time, but despite some good opportunities, fell short.

“It’s the same story with Scarborough every year,” lamented South Portland coach Bryan Hoy. “You make a mistake and they capitalize every single time. They’re obviously a good team and they converted when they needed to.”

Mowa and Anthony Perron had goals in the win over the Knights. The Red Riots were home with Portland Thursday and welcome Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth fell to 2-3 Tuesday with a 2-1 home loss to Freeport. Jonas Moon scored late, but it wasn’t enough.

“It was a good game,” Capers coach Ben Raymond said. “Both teams had chances. They just capitalized a little more.”

Cape Elizabeth had a showdown at defending Class C champion Waynflete Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), goes to York Saturday and welcomes Greely Tuesday of next week.

Greater Portland Christian School fell to 0-4 with a 10-0 loss at Pine Tree Academy Tuesday. The Lions went to Seacoast Christian Thursday and travel to Rangeley Saturday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth made it three straight victories and improved to 4-1 after downing host Gray-New Gloucester (3-0) and visiting Freeport (1-0). Maggie Cochran had two goals and Karli Chapin added one against the Patriots. The Capers then handed the Falcons their first loss thanks to a second half goal from Cochran.

“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing,” Cochran said. “We’re in a good spot right now.”

“We knew coming in that it was a chance to make a mark,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Graham Forsyth. “We’ve turned the corner. Freeport’s a good team. We knew it would be tough, but I think we deserved (the result).”

The Capers (4-1) were home versus Waynflete Thursday, host York Saturday and go to Greely Tuesday of next week.

Two-time defending Class A South champion Scarborough improved to 7-0 to start the year after downing visiting South Portland (3-0) and Portland (4-1). Ali Mokriski scored twice and Sarah Callahan had the other versus the Red Riots. Caitlin Noiles and Ashley Sabatino scored twice apiece in the win over the Bulldogs. The Red Storm were at Sanford Thursday and visit Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

South Portland earned its first win, 4-3, at home last week over Sanford, then fell to 1-5 with losses at Scarborough (3-0) and at home to Noble (2-0). Hattie Tetzlaff had two goals, including the winning penalty kick, versus the Spartans. Brooklynn Ortiz and Bella Schifano also scored. Elise Connor made a dozen saves versus the Red Storm. The Red Riots go to Portland Friday and visit Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team suffered a 2-1 double-overtime loss to visiting Cheverus last week, then improved to 4-2 Tuesday with a 3-1 home win over Bonny Eagle. Against the Stags, Hannah Dobecki had the goal. The Red Storm hosted Kennebunk Thursday, go to Westbrook for a playoff rematch Monday and welcome Windham Wednesday of next week (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

South Portland was 2-5 at press time after a 4-0 win at Westbrook and setbacks at Massabesic (6-1) and at home to Falmouth (2-1). Lauren DiBiase scored twice and Mary Conley and Lucie Beaulieu also finished in the victory. Lydia Grant scored and Maddie Drolet made 29 saves against the Mustangs. Grant also had the goal and Drolet made a dozen saves versus the Yachtsmen. The Red Riots were at Marshwood Thursday and welcome Portland/Deering Monday.

Cape Elizabeth edged host St. Dom’s (4-3 in overtime), then fell to 3-4 Monday with a 2-0 home loss to defending Class B South champion York. Camden Woods had two goals and Isabel Berman and Grace Gray also scored in the victory, while Christiana Pinette made 24 saves. After hosting Poland Wednesday, the Capers go to Yarmouth Friday, then host Freeport Thursday of next week.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 after recent wins over visiting Windham in four sets (25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23) and at Cape Elizabeth in five sets (18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-10). The Red Storm were home with Portland Thursday, travel to Marshwood Tuesday, then host defending Class A champion Falmouth Thursday of next week.

South Portland was 4-2 at press time after a straight set (25-17, 25-13, 25-18) home win over Bonny Eagle and a four-set (13-25, 23-25, 25-23, 21-25) loss at Windham. Ashlee Aceto had 22 assists versus the Scots. Maria Degifico had six kills in the setback. The Red Riots were home with Sanford Thursday, go to Thornton Academy Tuesday and welcome Deering Thursday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth extended its win streak to four matches with a 3-0 win at Deering last Friday, then fell to 5-2 Tuesday after letting a two set lead slip away in a 3-2 home loss to Scarborough (25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 24-26, 10-15). The Capers are at Westbrook Friday and host York Thursday of next week.

Cross country

Scarborough’s cross country team hosted Gorham, Portland and Sanford last week. The Red Storm boys were first and were paced by top three individuals Tristram Coffin (16:43), Zach Barry (16:57) and Erik LoSacco (17:11). In the girls’ meet, Scarborough also came in first as a team and had the top three individuals in Kayla Werner (20:00), Megan Randall (20:12.10) and Kristen Werner (20:57).

South Portland joined Marshwood, Massabesic and Windham at Cheverus. The Red Riots boys were first and were led by first-place individual Nic Borelli (18:01). The girls’ squad came in third. Isabella Carrier (ninth, 24:01) was the fastest South Portland runner.

Cape Elizabeth joined Old Orchard Beach and Waynflete at Wells. The Capers boys placed first and Jack Bassett was the top individual (16:33). The girls’ squad was also first and was paced by Lila Gaudrault (third, 22:08).

Friday, Scarborough joins Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Massabesic and Thornton Academy at Biddeford, South Portland runs with Deering, Falmouth, Portland and Sanford at Westbrook and Cape Elizabeth joins Waynflete and York at Greely.

Golf

The Western Maine Conference state match qualifier was held Tuesday and Cape Elizabeth made the cut for the state match, which is Saturday, Oct. 5. The Capers finished the regular season 9-1-2.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association state meet qualifier will be held Monday of next week.

Scarborough took a 5-2 record into Thursday’s finale versus Falmouth.

South Portland was 3-4 going into its final match.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: