NEW HIRES

Nicole Hardy joined Sea Bags as wholesale channel manager.

Hardy brings extensive experience in the retail and wholesale industry. She previously served as general manager at Pottery Barn. She also serves on the board of directors for the American Heart Association of Maine.

Kaitlyn Bernard joined The Nature Conservancy in Maine as the natural resources policy adviser.

Bernard previously worked for the Appalachian Mountain Club, where she led their Maine advocacy efforts in support of conservation and outdoor recreation.

Daniel Rinard was named chief ranger of Baxter State Park.

Rinard previously worked for the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Maine Woods Initiative, where he guided facilities management and operations at their Maine lodges since 2012, most recently as director.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Tedford Housing announced the following board, staff and community announcements:

Four new members were elected to Tedford Housing’s board of directors, including John Gallagher, Ally Harper, Jamie Pacheco and Scott Staples.

Gallagher of Brunswick is the now retired former director of MaineHousing.

Harper of Bath is the marketing assistant at Bath Savings Institution.

Pacheco of Bath is the program manager at Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and wellness coordinator for the Merrymeeting Food Council.

Staples of Brunswick is a retired psychologist.

Newly elected officers to the board include: Roger Brodeur, social service supervisor quality assurance at the Office of Child & Family Services Maine Department of Health & Human Services, was elected president of the board.

Patti Lawton, a Realtor at Sotheby’s International Realty, was elected vice president.

Toni Kemmerle, principal attorney at the Maine Department of Transportation, was elected secretary.

Field Griffith, who is retired, was elected treasurer.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Tedford Housing announced the following staff award recipients:

Marilyn Sinskie was recognized with the Margit Cook Award for her exemplary volunteer service.

Annie Rose was recognized with the Tedford Home Award for her efforts to help meet its mission of ending homelessness.

Patty Biggs and Mary O’Brien were recognized with The Scooty Brownell Award for their years of supporting Tedford Housing.

