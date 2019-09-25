WINDHAM — A Windham woman says she received more than 500 letters from UnitedHealthcare in five days.
The letters were sent to Stephanie Lay’s 19-year-old son, Bryce, in Windham, but were addressed to Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services — in Cincinnati, Ohio.
News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ reports most of the letters said the company was denying a payment of $54. Some say $0. The claims go back to 2016. Lay began receiving the letters Thursday.
Lay first thought it was a joke. She said she’s spent countless hours trying to figure out how this happened.
Lay says she was especially amused by a line written at the bottom of every single one of the letters that says, “Go Paperless!”
A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare said the company is looking into the issue.
