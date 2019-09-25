As our children go back to school, it’s an important time to thank and recognize the dedicated teachers who go out of their way to ensure their students have all of the needed supplies to ensure a positive learning environment.

Studies show that educators spend, on average, more than $450 out of their own pockets on school supplies, classroom decor and any other necessities for a productive learning environment for their students to succeed.

Fortunately, educators are able to get a little help on their taxes as a result of a law written by Sen. Susan Collins that allows for a $250 tax deduction. Sen. Collins has worked to ensure that the new tax reform law would not eliminate this important deduction.

The truth is, teachers would continue to make these purchases with or without this tax credit, but we are incredibly grateful to Sen. Collins for recognizing how many teachers go above and beyond to ensure our children have the tools they need to thrive in school.

Karen A. Gerrish

27-year educator, Maine School Administrative District 60; former Republican state representative

Lebanon

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: