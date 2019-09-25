NAPLES — The Selectboard is accepting letters of interest to serve on the SAD 61 School Board after Alison Caulfield recently resigned.

Town Manager John Hawley said no reason was given for the resignation, but he said Caulfield said she “couldn’t meet the demands of the office.”

The Selectboard is seeking to appoint an interim School Board member who will serve until the next regular municipal election in May 2020.

Those who are interested should submit a letter of interest to the town clerk by Sept. 30. The Selectboard will make the appointment at its meeting on Oct. 7.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: