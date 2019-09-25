SEABROOK, N.H. — Neighbors of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant have told a federal panel that they want more transparent, independent monitoring of cracks that have formed in the plant’s concrete foundation.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports they spoke Monday before a panel of administrative judges for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. They’re weighing whether Seabrook’s owner, NextEra, adequately studied the cracks.
The hearing was granted to a watchdog group C-10, which cites an independent expert in contending that NextEra didn’t properly study the cracks in order to write their monitoring plan.
NextEra based its monitoring plan for Seabrook’s concrete on a study, and regulators approved that plan.
Regulators extended Seabrook’s operating license through 2050 earlier this year, despite calls to delay that decision until after the hearing.
Hearing results are expected by January.
