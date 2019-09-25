There’s a new quarterback in New England.

On Wednesday, the Patriots signed quarterback Cody Kessler to their 53-man roster, according to a source. The 26-year-old has three years of NFL experience with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

This brings the Patriots quarterback total to three as Kessler joins Tom Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham.

The Browns drafted Kessler in the third round in 2016. In three years, Kessler has appeared in 17 games, making 12 starts under center – eight with Cleveland and four with Jacksonville. His teams are 2-10 in games he started.

During his 2016 rookie season, Kessler started eight games. He completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,380 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. That year, Kessler started against the Patriots. He completed five of eight passes for 61 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury.

Last year, Kessler started four games with the Jaguars. He completed 64.9% of his passes for 709 yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kessler spent this offseason in Philadelphia. He appeared in three games, completing 7/15 passes for 57 yards and two interceptions before being released on cut-down day.

This is an interesting move for the Patriots as the team historically keeps two quarterbacks. Last week, however, Brady was limited with a calf injury for two of three practices. Adding another quarterback could lighten the starter’s practice load, if he needs to recuperate.

This move could also lighten the workload for Stidham, allowing the rookie to focus on learning the Patriots playbook. The fourth-round pick had a solid summer, beating out Brian Hoyer for the backup job. The Patriots, however, did have an interest in bringing Hoyer back after cut-down day, but the veteran signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Stidham made his NFL debut on Sunday, completing two of three passes for 14 yards to go with an interception returned for a touchdown.

ESPN was the first to report the news of Kessler’s signing.

