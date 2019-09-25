WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a measure that blocks President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to raid the budget for construction projects on military bases as a way to pay for building his fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Eleven Republicans voted to rebuke the president on a 54-41 vote. The Democratic-controlled House is likely to pass the measure, but it’s doomed to be vetoed by Trump.
Trump vetoed an identical measure in March and the White House promises he’ll veto this one, too.
Wednesday’s vote follows the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled in order to pay for the border wall. Democrats opposed to Trump’s moves didn’t pick up any additional GOP supporters this time.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
FTC sues online dating company for fake love interest ads
-
Politics
Senate passes measure to block Trump on military base project cuts
-
American Journal
Turnpike spur to Gorham in planning stages
-
Coastal Journal
After Japanese exchange program nearly ends, Bath sends new ambassador
-
Sponsored
A few words of wisdom for a first-time homebuyer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.