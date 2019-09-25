SOUTH PORTLAND — A new Asian restaurant, Taytene Cafe, may be coming to 863 Broadway, although logistics on an opening day are still uncertain.

The property, owned by Tam Chau and Thanh Chu, was purchased in June 2017 at a sale price of $318,000. An application for the business proposal was approved by the city in March 2018.

“They need their occupancy certificate, and once they get that, they can go to the city council and ask for their food service license, which will be issued by the city,” Community Planner Steve Pulio said. “They must get one from the state as well.”

According to a sign posted outside the business, offerings will include coffee, boba tea, smoothies, house-made bread, banh mi and pho.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: