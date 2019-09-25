Vena’s Fizz House, a Portland bar and mixology company, has acquired Coastal Root Bitters Co.
Vena’s Fizz House, which opened on Fore Street in 2013, also makes bitters that are distributed nationally to wholesale accounts.
It said in a statement announcing the acquisition Wednesday that the recipes from Coastal Root Bitters, also located in Portland, will be added to the Vena’s Fizz House product line and will be distributed under its brand.
Coastal Root owners said they decided to sell the business after five years.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Sept. 27-Oct. 4
-
Southern Forecaster
Groundbreaking marks next phase at Scarborough Downs property
-
Local & State
Citing lack of volunteers and leadership, Santa Claus Fund dissolves inventory
-
Forecaster Sports
Good weather, good times the theme last week- Southern edition
-
Local & State
Augusta woman ‘doing nothing wrong’ when struck by state police car
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.