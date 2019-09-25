Community meal – Thursday, Sept. 26, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Sept. 27, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Harvest supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Locally raised ham smoked naturally, locally grown baked beans, vegetables, casseroles, local apple crisp and locally roasted coffee. $8, $5; and families with young children $21 max for the whole family.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Public supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregation Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Chicken pie supper advance tickets – Reservations for Friday, Oct. 25, dinner with 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. seatings at North Yarmouth Congregational Church will be taken from 1-3 p.m. only Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $15 and $4 for an extra slice of chicken pie. Tickets must be purchased in person at the church, 3 Gray Road, or by calling 829-3644 or 829-4597 or emailing [email protected]

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: