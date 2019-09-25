SALEM, Mass. — Austin Ward scored two goals on Wednesday night as St. Joseph’s shut out Salem State 2-0 in a nonconference men’s soccer game.

Goalie David Walbridge stopped just one shot for the Monks (6-0-2).

Cody Elliott had the lone assist for the Monks.

Christopher Jimenez had four saves for the Vikings (4-4).

BOWDOIN 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Charlie Ward scored three key goals during the Polar Bears’ (3-1-3) drubbing of Southern Maine (0-7-2) at Brunswick.

Ward’s goal from Alex Chaban early in the second half was the decisive goal, extending Bowdoin’s lead to 2-0. Sean Brueninghaus’ goal for the Huskies cut the lead to 2-1, but Ward countered with a pair of goals to make it 4-1.

Matt Uek and Ian Strudwick added unassisted goals during the final 10 minutes for Bowdoin.

Chaban, who scored the only goal of the opening half, also had two assists. Jason Oliver and Brian Bae added assists for Bowdoin, with James Hutchinson assisting on Southern Maine’s goal.

Bowdoin starting goalie Michael Webber made two saves over 80 minutes. Sam McDowell did not face a shot during the final 10 minutes. USM keeper Cameron Atherton had nine saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WENTWORTH 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Jess Poratti had two goals and added an assist in leading the Leopards (4-5) over the Huskies (4-4-1) in a nonconference match at Gorham.

Poratti received Macy Paquin’s through ball on the left side and slotted it into the back of the net for the only goal of the opening half. Poratti made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, twice cutting in the box to free space before hitting for another far post goal.

Southern Maine’s Alex Allain sliced the lead to 2-1 on a header with 13:38 left in regulation, off a free kick service into the box from Emma Dennison. However, Poratti sent a centering pass from the right side to set up Ashley Molnar for a score from the top of the 18 with 10 minutes to play.

Allison Haynes made three saves for WIT. USM goalkeeper Kayla Gorman did not record a save.

BOWDOIN 2, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Rachael Peacock’s two goals led Bowdoin (2-4-1) past the Nor’easters (3-2-2) in a nonconference game at Biddeford.

Peacock lifted a high shot into the right side for a 1-0 lead 26:42 into the match. Peacock doubled the lead 11:37 into the second half, converting an assist from Annie Pyne.

Polar Bears goalie Penny Rocchio made two saves for the shutout. UNE’s Jenna Pannone made four saves in the first half, followed by Mackenzie Gilmore with one save in the second half.

EMMANUEL 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Kennedy Davignon had a goal and an assist as the Saints (3-5, 2-1 GNAC) edged St. Joseph’s (5-2-1, 1-0) at Boston.

Jill Kutash broke through for Emmanuel with just under 29 minutes left to play for a 1-0 lead. Davignon upped the lead to 2-0 before Hailey Tarr converted a Hannah Butler assist with 12 minutes to go.

Lexi Gawron had a save for the Saints, and Adia Grigan three for the Monks.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, PLYMOUTH ST. 0: Dorina Sirois had two goals to lead the Huskies (4-5, 2-0 LEC) past the Panthers (3-4, 1-2 LEC) at Gorham.

Hayden Spencer and Abbie Staples also had goals. Samantha Ellis had three assists.

Lindsay Pych had five saves in the shutout. Meaghan Allard had three saves for the Panthers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous