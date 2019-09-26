So someone said that someone heard a rumor from an anonymous source that President Trump had a secret conversation with the president of Ukraine. Wow! And that’s not all:
Remember the time when Trump was paid $500,000 to give a speech in Moscow? Oh no, wait, that was Bill Clinton.
Remember when Trump failed to disclose foreign donors to his foundation as secretary of state? Oh no, wait, that was Hillary Clinton.
Remember the time Trump scored $145 million in pledges and donations from original investors in a uranium company that was sold to the Russians? Oh no, wait, that was the Clinton Foundation.
Remember when Trump was caught on an open microphone telling Russia’s president that he would be more flexible after the election? Oh no, wait, that was Barack Obama!
Remember the time when Trump met secretly with the attorney general on an airplane to be sure the message to the media was that Hillary Clinton’s destruction of evidence was not “an ‘investigation,’ ” only a “ ‘matter’ ”? Oh no, wait, according to former FBI Director James Comey, that was Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch.
It certainly is time for someone “do something about all this corruption,” isn’t it?
Jack Gagnon
Lakeville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Don’t lose sight of food stamp cuts
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Sen. Collins, with our democracy at stake, this is no time for dodgeball
-
People on the Move
Caldwell joins Maine Source Homes & Realty as a sales agent
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Senate Republicans must stand up to White House corruption
-
Columns
Dana Milbank: On impeachment, the worm has turned
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.