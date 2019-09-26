I absolutely concur with the Sept. 21 letter from Dennis S. Estes of Kittery Point regarding the fines for violation of the new hands-free law. The fine for the first offense, at a suggested $50, is insufficient to get the attention of those doing it and stop the problem. Let the court-suggested higher initial fine stand.
Furthermore, I would hope that for a second offense, the fine would then double. If it were up to me, a third offense would result in a still higher fine and a 30-day driver’s license suspension. Make the punishment hurt before those doing it hurt someone else.
I worked in law enforcement and crash reconstruction for many years and saw firsthand the carnage that distracted driving can cause. I still see people texting and or talking on their phones every day while driving. It is extremely dangerous and should not be dealt with lightly.
Gary Phillips
Wells
