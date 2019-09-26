I absolutely concur with the Sept. 21 letter from Dennis S. Estes of Kittery Point regarding the fines for violation of the new hands-free law. The fine for the first offense, at a suggested $50, is insufficient to get the attention of those doing it and stop the problem. Let the court-suggested higher initial fine stand.

Furthermore, I would hope that for a second offense, the fine would then double. If it were up to me, a third offense would result in a still higher fine and a 30-day driver’s license suspension. Make the punishment hurt before those doing it hurt someone else.

I worked in law enforcement and crash reconstruction for many years and saw firsthand the carnage that distracted driving can cause. I still see people texting and or talking on their phones every day while driving. It is extremely dangerous and should not be dealt with lightly.

Gary Phillips

Wells

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles