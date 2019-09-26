The U.S. Senate Republicans, including Sen. Susan Collins, must stand up to the corruption in the Trump administration. Otherwise they are complicit in it.

It is repugnant to our democracy that Donald Trump has repeatedly asked the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on his political opponent, all the while delaying, almost as a form of extortion, congressionally approved aid to the Ukrainian government to help them fight off an invasion by Russia. Didn’t Trump get the message that he is not supposed to seek foreign help for his electoral gain?

This is the latest in a long line of outrageous behavior that undermines the rule of law and our democracy. Trump is consolidating power. He is installing henchmen in the attorney general’s office, the judiciary and in agencies that have learned that complete Trump loyalty, however petty, unethical or even unlawful, is essential to survival and to avoiding nasty retaliation. He demands that no one, ever, testify or appear in response to a valid subpoena in any investigation of his administration. He obstructs and lies.

The House doesn’t vote to impeach because they know the Republicans control the Senate and won’t go along. Thus, Senate Republicans are the barrier to ridding ourselves of this Mafia-like corruption in the government. As it goes on, the Senate Republicans (and Sen. Collins with them) become as guilty as Trump himself. I plead with all Senate Republicans: Work with the Democrats, root out the corruption and get rid of Trump!

Mary Henderson

Topsham

