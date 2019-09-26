Portland-based business accelerator the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs has been awarded a $50,000 grant by the U.S. Small Business Administration as one of 60 winners of the SBA’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.

It is one of 60 business accelerators and incubators in 39 states that will receive a total of $3 million as winners of the national competition, the SBA announced Thursday in a news release.

The nonprofit center operates the Top Gun startup accelerator program, which provides mentoring, training and connections to Maine startups and entrepreneurs. Leaders from more than 300 Maine companies have graduated from the program.

