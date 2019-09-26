Michael Mansfield, director of the Ogunquit Museum of American Art since 2017, will leave his job in December to become president of Maine Media Workshops + College in Rockport.

The museum and workshops announced the news Thursday afternoon. Mansfield, who specializes in film and media art, has directed the Ogunquit museum for three exhibition seasons, arriving in January 2017. In an email to the Maine Media Workshops community, board chair Nils Tcheyan said Mansfield would begin his new job in early 2020. His last day at Ogunquit will be Dec. 15, according to the museum.

“Michael’s practice as an artist, contributions to film and media art, record of achievement, and advocacy for contemporary artists make him the ideal (p)resident to lead the college into the coming chapter and beyond,” Tcheyan wrote, adding that he will work with Weston and the management team in advance of the transition.

Mansfield could not be reached Thursday to discuss the move.

David Mallen, Ogunquit board president, said the museum’s board of directors will appoint an interim director to manage the museum during a search for Mansfield’s replacement. He said Mansfield will remain on the museum’s advisory board during the search and transition.

Mansfield came to Maine from the Smithsonian American Art Museum. During his time at Ogunquit, he planned the museum’s exhibitions and programs, managed a museum renovation and incorporated moving images into the museum’s exhibition practice and collection. He also helped increase the museum’s operational budget to more than $1 million.

“It has been such a privilege to serve this museum and work with this devoted community of inspiring artists, talented colleagues and dedicated donors over the past few years,” Mansfield wrote in a statement. “I have made a lot of lasting friendships here. I am leaving the museum as a strong and inspired institution, and I am very excited for its future.”

Meg Weston, who specializes in photographing volcanoes, has been president at Maine Media Workshops since 2012. The press release announcing Mansfield’s appointment did not say why she is leaving, and neither she nor the board could be reached.

Earlier, she was president of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram and president of Konica Corporation’s U.S. photofinishing operations. She served on the Board of Trustees for the University of Maine System, including as chair.

Maine Media Workshops is a leading center for filmmaking, photography studies, design, writing and book arts.

In his letter, Tcheyan said Elizabeth Greenberg, vice president of academic affairs, would be promoted to provost.

This story will be updated.

