CHOBE NATIONAL PARK, Botswana — Prince Harry says “no one can deny science” when it comes to climate change.
He spoke Thursday during his visit to Botswana, the latest stop on his Africa tour with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their baby, Archie.
Conservation is a major issue during the 10-day, multi-country trip that began this week in neighboring South Africa.
Noting the global student climate strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the prince said that “it’s a race against time and one which we are losing.”
He also called Botswana a place of “escapism” for him since his first visit after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.
He says that “now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
-
Business
Senate confirms corporate lawyer Eugene Scalia as labor secretary
-
Nation & World
Prince Harry says ‘no one can deny science’ on climate
-
Life & Culture
Ogunquit Museum director leaving for Maine Media Workshops
-
Business
Small-business fund awards $50,000 grant for Maine entrepreneurs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.