Three Maine schools in Cape Elizabeth, Bangor and Yarmouth are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The designation from the U.S. Department of Education is based on either a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among certain groups of students.
The schools being recognized this year are Cape Elizabeth High School, Fruit Street School in Bangor and Yarmouth High School, according to a statement Thursday from the Maine Department of Education.
They are among 312 public and 50 non-public schools to receive the honor nationwide and will be recognized at an awards ceremony Nov. 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C.
