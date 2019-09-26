Oliver Burdick’s second-half penalty kick broke a tie, and Waynflete went on to defeat Cape Elizabeth 3-1 in a Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer match Thursday afternoon at Fore River Fields.

After the Capers (2-4) took the lead on an own goal, Joey Ansel-Mullen pulled Waynflete even before the half.

With 21:39 to play, Burdick was taken down in the box, and he sent his penalty kick past Cape Elizabeth keeper Andrew Carroll (10 saves). Ansel-Mullen then put it away with his second goal.

The Flyers (5-1) got seven saves from Aidan Carlisle.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, PORTLAND 2: Alberto Kissaka scored twice, and Anthony Perron and Damir Brkic each added a goal for the Red Riots (5-1-1) in a win over the Bulldogs (5-3) at South Portland.

Gabriel Panzo and Anselmo Tela scored for Portland, while Henry Flynn recorded six saves. South Portland’s Corey Gagne made five saves.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, NOBLE 1: Alec McAlary recorded a goal and two assists as the Trojans (5-3) cruised past the Knights (3-5-1) in Saco.

Simon DiMatteo and Jack Cote each chipped in with a goal. Greg Davis added an assist.

Lucas Niles scored for Noble. Jared Kinsey made six saves.

MARSHWOOD 3, WINDHAM 0: The Hawks (6-1-1) got goals from Aidan Knowles, Owen Bynum and Sam Fitzgerald in a win over the Eagles (1-6) at Windham.

