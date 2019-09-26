Westbrook overcame a 3-0 deficit in the last eight minutes of regulation, aided by two goals from Morgan LeBeau and one from Katie Champagne, to earn a 3-3 tie at Cheverus in a Class A South field hockey game Thursday.

Mary Keef assisted on two of Westbrook’s goals, and Aria Brunner made five saves for the Blue Blazes (3-4-1).

Lucia Pompeo’s second goal of the game made it 3-0 with eight minutes remaining. Taylor Tory also scored for Cheverus (3-2-3), assisted by Sam Snell. Cheverus goalie Hannah Woodford had 11 saves.

BIDDEFORD 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Brooklyn Goff, Anna Lavigne, Carley Lovejoy and Jayme Walton scored as the Tigers (7-0) defeated the Trojans (5-3) in Biddeford.

Abby Allen had three assists, and Jill McSorley added one for Biddeford. Abby Nadeau made four saves.

Thornton got goals from Lily Stark, assisted by Alexis Stone, and Faith Tillotson. Madison Vachon finished with six saves.

MASSABESIC 1, FALMOUTH 0: Marissa Holt intercepted a clearing attempt and set up Emma Snyder, who placed her shot into the right side of the cage with 26:26 remaining as the Mustangs (8-0) defeated the Yachtsmen (4-5) in Falmouth.

Ashley Day turned back all five shots she faced to post the shutout. Sarah Greenlaw recorded three saves for Falmouth.

SCARBOROUGH 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Bella Turner scored two goals for the Red Storm (5-2) in a win over the Rams (4-4) in Scarborough.

Cari Timpson was the other goal scorer for Scarborough.

Haley Moody put Kennebunk on the board in the second half.

WINDHAM 3, SANFORD 1: Mya Bolk put in two goals to pace the Eagles (6-2) past the Spartans (3-5) in Sanford.

Sarah Hare scored the other Windham goal, and Chloe McVetty and Whitney Wilson each had an assist. Molly McAllister made five saves, losing her shutout bid on a late goal by Kallee Turner.

GORHAM 7, PORTLAND/DEERING 2: Molly Rathburn and Isabella Kovacs each scored twice as Gorham (5-3) defeated Portland/Deering in a rain-soaked game in Portland.

Molly Murray scored first for Gorham. Alyvia Caruso and Sydney Connolly added a goal apiece, and Faith Dillon had two assists.

Noelle Walker scored unassisted for Portland, which also got a goal from Aleah Murphy, assisted by Talia Casale. Jada McIlwain made 36 saves for the Bulldogs.

GARDINER 12, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Maggie Bell had four goals and an assist to lead the Tigers (6-2) over the Eagles (0-8) in Gardiner.

Lindsey Bell contributed three goals and two assists, while Haley Brann had two goals and two assists. Maddy Farnham, Dewey Clary and Jaz Clary also scored.

Maddie Brinkler made 23 saves for Lincoln.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SCARBOROUGH 5, SANFORD 0: Sarah Callahan tallied a pair of goals for the Red Storm (8-0) in a win over Spartans (2-5) at Sanford.

Ali Mokriski, Ashley Sabatino and Caitlin Noiles each chipped in with a goal.

Linda Johnson and Makayla O’Brien split time in goal for Sanford, combining for five saves. Nicky Young needed only two saves to secure the shutout.

NOBLE 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Bella Reil scored twice and Raegan Kelly made 12 saves as the Knights (7-1) came from behind to defeat the Trojans (2-5) at North Berwick.

Kylie Bedard put Thornton ahead in the second half before Noble started its comeback.

Emma McLaughlin also scored for Noble, and Amy Fleming and Olivia Howard each had an assist.

WINDHAM 4, MARSHWOOD 0: Rylee Pepin scored twice for the Eagles (5-1-1) in a win over the Hawks (4-4) in South Berwick.

Elizabeth Talbot and Emma Millett got the other goals for Windham. Riley Silvia made 11 saves for the shutout.

Marshwood keeper Kendall Lawrence had 15 saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, WAYNFLETE 1: Maggie Cochran collected four goals and two assists, and Laura Ryer added a goal and two assists as the Capers (5-1) handled the Flyers (1-3-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

Penny Hadar also scored. Karli Chapin had an assist.

Devan Sherry converted a 20-yard free kick for Waynflete. Jesse Connors finished with 14 saves for the Flyers.

YORK 1, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Elizabeth Buckley put in the winner with 33.8 seconds to play in regulation as the Wildcats (4-2) topped the Rangers (5-1) in York.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Gabbi Black and Lindsey Hendricks each had a goal and an assist to lead the Hawks (4-1-2) past the Seagulls (0-6-1) in Hiram.

Allie Black also was credited with an assist. Sacopee keeper Kylie Day made three saves.

Elise MacNair put Old Orchard Beach on the board, and Summer St. Louis had 12 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

FALMOUTH 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Annika Hester recorded 14 kills, while Rose Riversmith and Katie Phillips each had six as the Yachtsmen (7-0) swept the Hawks (3-4) in Falmouth, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.

Hillary Bouchard was credited with 16 assists.

Erin Gray had nine digs and two aces for Marshwood. Caroline Hammond chipped in with eight kills and six digs.

BIDDEFORD 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: After losing 25-5 in the first game, the visiting Tigers (4-3) charged past the Golden Trojans (4-2) by taking the next three games, 28-26, 25-23, 25-17.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, SANFORD/NOBLE 0: Maria Degifico had 10 kills, Kaleisha Towle added nine kills, and Ashley Aceto recorded 27 assists as the Red Riots (5-2) cruised past Sanford/Noble (1-6) at South Portland, 25-18, 25-16, 25-9.

Sanford was led by Grace Curley with 12 digs and Sage Study with six kills.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous