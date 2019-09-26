Arrests

Khalid Mohammed Al Zirkani, 49, of Parkview Court in Biddeford, on Sept. 18 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Charles E. Brannon, 37, of Prospect Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 18 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license and OUI (alcohol), on Bridge Street.

Jermaine Clark, 28, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 21 on a warrant, on Hannaford Drive.

Summonses

Ashley Nicole Beecher, 29, of Powderhorn Drive in Scarborough, on Sept. 18 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Main Street.

Timothy E. Dame, 39, of Hodgdon Road in Gorham, on Sept. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Daniel J. Boucher, 57, of Spring Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 20 on a charge of disorderly conduct with offensive words and gestures, on County Road.

Austin Taylor Tracy, 19, of North Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 21 on a charge of illegal possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a juvenile, on Main Street.

Jennifer M. Sledge, 26, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 21 on a charge of resident failing to register a motor vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

Fatiema M. Green, 32, of Central Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 21 on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, on Hannaford Drive.

