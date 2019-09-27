WHERE: Villanova Stadium, Villanova, Pennsylvania

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

WEB STREAM: FloFootball.com

ALL-TIME SERIES: Villanova leads, 12-10

LAST MEETING: Oct. 6, 2018, won by Maine, 13-10

LAST WEEK: Maine defeated Colgate, 35-21; Villanova defeated Towson, 52-45 in OT

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: The Black Bears finally established the running game last week, gaining 152 yards against Colgate, but slipped a bit in the passing game. That may change this week. Villanova has one of the top run defenses in the Colonial Athletic Association, allowing just 94.5 yards per game. Conversely, the Wildcats are next-to-last in pass defense, allowing 252.2 yards per game. And with Maine’s passing game averaging 326 yards, expect to see Chris Ferguson throwing a lot to the likes of Earnest Edwards, Jaquan Blair, Devin Young and Andre Miller. Of course, Maine’s offensive line will have to deal with Villanova’s pass rush, which is second in the CAA with 10 sacks, led by Malik Fisher and his 4.5.

WHEN VILLANOVA HAS THE BALL: Villanova, No. 1 in the CAA at 42.3 points per game, has been sparked by transfer quarterback Daniel Smith, who has thrown 13 touchdown passes. But the Wildcats will look to run, run and run some more. The Wildcats are first in the CAA in rushing offense, with 255.8 yards per game. Going against a Maine run defense that is allowing 197.5 yards per game, it’s likely that junior back Justin Covington will get plenty of carries. He’s leading the CAA with 556 yards, averaging 139 yards per game and 9.1 yards per carry. Look for the Wildcats to attack Maine’s perimeter defense, staying away from the Black Bears’ inside defensive strength.

KEY STAT: minus-6, Maine’s turnover margin this year, after going plus-5 last year

OUTLOOK: If the Black Bears want to defend their CAA title, this is a must-win game. Maine’s run defense took a step forward last week but now has to contend with one of the top running games in the Football Championship Subdivision. Villanova does a lot of motion before the snap, trying to get the defense to lean the wrong way, so Maine’s defenders have to be disciplined and play a sound, fundamental game. And the Black Bears can’t sleep on the Wildcats’ passing game, which averages 11.8 yards per catch. Offensively, the Black Bears are going to have to find some balance with the running game to at least slow down Villanova’s edge rushers. And then there’s special teams. Maine’s Earnest Edwards returned two kickoffs for TDs last week, and the Wildcats know how dangerous he can be. “I’m hoping our kickoff guy can kick them all out of the end zone so we don’t have to worry about Earnest returning any,” said Villanova Coach Mark Ferrante.

OF NOTE: Maine is ranked 12th and 16th in the two national FCS polls; Villanova is ranked eighth and 13th. … Maine is 4-7 all-time at Villanova, its last win coming in 2013. … Villanova is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2009. … Villanova hasn’t been stopped in the red zone (inside the opponent’s 20-yard line) yet this year. The Wildcats are 14 for 14 with 12 touchdowns. … Maine LB Jaron Grayer (shoulder) has been listed as day-to-day. … Maine RB Jordan Rowell (knee) has returned to practice but is unlikely to play Saturday. … Villanova’s Fisher has at least one sack in each of his last five games. … Maine had eight sacks last week at Colgate, with Fordham transfer Max Roberts getting 2.5.

