Axiom Education & Training Center in Machias has been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant to provide computer and online skills training for unemployed and underemployed job-seekers.
The grant will be matched with $1.7 million in local funds, according to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Commerce. It did not specify where the local funds will come from, or whether they will be from public or private sources.
“The Axiom Education & Training Center provides Mainers in Washington County with the resources they need to reach their educational and career goals,” Sen. Susan Collins said in the release. “By supporting computer and online skills training for unemployed and underemployed job seekers, this funding will allow (the center) to continue to increase opportunities for the people it serves.”
The project will support a cadre of 16 volunteers and 16 employed instructors to expand digital literacy services throughout Maine, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development John Fleming said in the release. The training will take place in public libraries and six University of Maine campuses, he said.
