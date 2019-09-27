WELLS – Jacob Scott broke up a 2-point conversion pass with 20 seconds remaining, and Wells held on for a 34-33 win over Cape Elizabeth in a Class C South football game Friday night.

It’s the 32nd straight win for Wells, but this one was far from easy. The Warriors (4-0) didn’t take the lead for good until Payton MacKay’s 42-yard run made it 28-27 with 9:17 remaining.

“This is why you play high school football,” said Wells Coach Tim Roche. “Give Cape credit. They came down here and played tough. We knew we were in for a dogfight.”

Wells extended its lead to 34-27 with 2:23 on a 51-yard run by MacKay – his fourth touchdown. The Warriors opted to go for 2 to make it a two-possession game, but Cape’s defense stopped MacKay short of the goal line.

Cape Elizabeth (2-2) took over at its own 29 and was pushed back by a 4-yard loss and an illegal shift penalty. Facing a third-and-18, Gannon Stewart threw a screen pass to Nick Laughlin, who picked up the first down.

Big gains from Laughlin and two Wells penalties moved the ball to the Wells 10. On fourth down, Stewart faced pressure from the Wells defensive line but floated a pass to Laughlin, who was open near the back of the end zone.

On the 2-point conversion attempt, Stewart rolled to his right and fired a pass to Laughlin near the pylon, but Scott got his hand on the ball.

“I was nervous myself on that play,” MacKay said. “But we dug in, and we ended up taking it.”

MacKay had touchdown runs of 54, 51, 42 and 12 yards.

“He just doesn’t go down,” Roche said. “He just has this will to do what he does. He’s just such a good player, and he imposed his will on those guys.”

Laughlin had two touchdown catches and also returned a kickoff for a TD. Matt Laughlin scored on a 65-yard punt return.

“We needed to bring intensity and purpose,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Sean Green. “I felt like we brought that … (Wells) is the creme of the crop in Class C and I think we showed that we can play with anybody, and my guys should believe that, too.”

LEAVITT 36, YORK 12: Damion Calder ran 76 yards for a touchdown on Leavitt’s second play of the game, then his brother, Dasean, opened the second half with a 60-yard TD run as the Hornets (4-0) sped their way to a win over the Wildcats (3-1) in Turner.

Dasean Calder ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Damion added 109 yards on five carries. The Hornets compiled 466 rushing yards.

Leavitt led 16-0 at halftime and stretched it to 30-0 in the third quarter before York quarterback Teagan Hynes threw touchdown passes to Noah Caramihalis (45 yards) and Evan Bourgoine (36 yards).

Hynes was 16 of 32 passing for 201 yards, but York was held to 58 yards rushing on 19 carries.

THORNTON ACADEMY 49, BANGOR 0: Payton Jones made two big plays on special teams, ran for a touchdown and had an interception (4-0) as the Golden Trojans (4-0) cruised past the Rams (1-3) at Bangor.

Jones returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, scored on a 6-yard run, and set up another TD with a 40-yard punt return.

Kobe Gaudette threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Pomerleau, Isaac Ofielu scored three touchdowns, and Jack Emerson added a touchdown.

DEERING 37, NOBLE 22: James Opio passed for three touchdowns and ran for two as the Rams (2-2) handled the Knights (0-4) in North Berwick.

The Rams, leading 10-0 after a first-quarter TD reception by Amani Peeples-Gorman and a Max Morrione field goal, put the game away with three second-quarter touchdowns. Opio passed to Peeples-Gorman and Travis Soule, then broke a keeper for more than 40 yards as Deering made it 30-0.

Noble’s Logan Rendell scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Opio countered with a 6-yard TD run before the Knights got a pair of late touchdowns.

KENNEBUNK 41, PORTLAND 9: Ryan Connors ran for three touchdowns to lead the Rams (3-1) to a win over the Bulldogs (0-4) in Portland.

Jacob Sullivan scored first on a 65-yard run. Connors got his big night going with a 75-yard run in the first quarter, then added second-quarter TDs of 44 and 7 yards.

FALMOUTH/GREELY 31, MT. BLUE 28: Shane Allen, Nick Mancini and Brady Nolin each scored a touchdown as the Yachtsmen (2-2) downed the Cougars (2-2) at Falmouth.

SCARBOROUGH 70, EDWARD LITTLE 8: Thomas Galeckas scored six touchdowns for the Red Storm (3-1) in a win over the Red Eddies (0-4) in Scarborough.

Jarrett Flaker rushed for 132 yards and a TD on just six carries. Galeckas gained 130 yards on nine carries. Samuel Rumelhart added 55 yards and a late touchdown. Chase Cleary threw only one pass – a 58-yard TD to Evan Morgan. Cleary also had a 14-yard touchdown run.

MT. ARARAT 44, YARMOUTH 7: Riley Morin softened up the defense with power runs and Holden Brannon followed with big plays as Mt. Ararat (3-1) rolled to a win at Yarmouth (1-3) in an eight-man game.

Morin rushes 15 times for 113 yards in the first half to set up Brannon for rushing scores of 9, 8 and 69 yards. Brannon also caught a 42-yard TD pass from Cam Wallace to stake the Eagles to a 28-0 lead.

Morin, Kyle Graffam, Daniel Jackson and Kaiden Tome led a hard-hitting defense that held Yarmouth to 178 yards.

Morin finished with 179 yards on 24 carries. Brannon had 115 yards on nine carries, and two TD catches for a total of 91 yards.

POLAND 49, LAKE REGION 14: Brady Downing threw for more than 300 yards and had five touchdown passes as the Knights (1-3) defeated the Lakers (2-2) in Naples.

Isaiah Hill scored four of the receiving touchdowns and had 120 receiving yards. Levi Lawrence had one touchdown, and Joe Ringuette ran for two touchdowns.

– Sam Bonsey of the Journal Tribune contributed to this report.

