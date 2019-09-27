Food Pantry needs help

The Windham Food Pantry has seen an increase in the number of people needing assistance and that, combined with the possibility that many SNAP recipients could lose eligibility under a proposed federal rule change, has the pantry looking for food donations from the public.

Staples such as 16 oz. jars of peanut butter, 5 oz. cans of tuna, 4.5 oz. cans of chunk chicken and small cans of tomato and chicken noodle soup would be especially appreciated. Other items that would be helpful are 16 oz. cans of baked beans, 7 oz. boxes of Rice-A-Roni, Saltines and boxes of macaroni and cheese. Toilet paper donations would also come in handy.

The Windham Food Pantry is located at 377 Gray Road. Call 892-1931 for more information or to make an appointment if you’re in need of food.

Cancer support

The Windham Cancer Support Group is having its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Windham Public Library. This is an informal meeting spent sharing experiences with people stricken with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers. Anyone affected by the disease is welcome to attend.

Visit the board

The next Windham Historical Society Board of Directors meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Old Town House Museum, 234 Windham Center Road. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn what the Society is up to and their plans for the upcoming months. With the 2020 Anniversary of Maine’s statehood approaching, the Society welcomes new members who would like to help in our volunteer efforts commemorating the event. For information about the meeting or about the Historical Society, call 892-1433.

Fryeburg Fair trip

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department invites Windham seniors to join them for Seniors Day at the Fryeburg Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 1, when people 65 and older get in for free. You’ll enjoy seeing the exhibits and animals while feasting on such fair fare as fried dough and Italian sausage sandwiches heaped with peppers and onions. There are several full-service restaurants as well if you prefer a more healthy meal. The cost is $12 per person. Call 892-1905 for more details or to sign up for the trip.

Networking opportunity

If you’re a business person who enjoys meeting other professionals in a relaxed social atmosphere, stop by the Connecting 4 Growth’s referral group. They meet every Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at Windham Baptist Church, 973 River Road. For further details or if you’d like to attend a meeting, call Angela at 615-9944.

Haley Pal can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: