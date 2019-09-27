A kayaker paddling on the Saco River on Thursday afternoon near the Market Street bridge in Saco discovered a submerged car that police later learned had been stolen two years ago.
The car was visible from the surface because construction on a nearby fishway has led to a lower water level, police said Friday.
Divers from Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol worked with local firefighters and a towing company to remove the vehicle.
It was lifted out of the water and over the bridge’s guardrail about 8 p.m. Thursday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Ben True fails to advance at World Track Championships
-
Nation & World
Nearly 300 former officials call Trump’s actions on Ukraine ‘profound national security concern’
-
Business
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to receive $60 million facilities upgrade
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sam Clemens’ signature appears to be on Mark Twain Cave wall
-
Nation & World
Most vaping-related lung injuries linked to marijuana products, CDC says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.