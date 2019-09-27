Count me among the apparently growing number of people who have supported Sen. Susan Collins in the past, but who can no longer do so. I have voted for her every time she has been on the ballot. Never again.

Many voters, I bet, had hoped she would be the next Margaret Chase Smith, but time after time – particularly during the Trump presidency – she has had the opportunity to be a profile in courage. She has failed – never more than in the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. As Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin points out in the Sept. 20 Press Herald, Sen. Collins “accepted an obviously fraudulent investigation. Had she demanded a real inquiry, including witnesses we now know about, the truth might have come out before.”

She fell for what Rubin refers to the “Kabuki theater” of the nomination process and, as Rubin points out, she “utterly failed in her role to advise and consent on judicial nominees.”

If the Kavanaugh nomination process has sullied the reputation of the Supreme Court, it has done the same to that of Collins. Maine deserves better.

Thomas Lizotte

Biddeford

