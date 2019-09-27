So, let’s get this straight: We are on the verge of renting our military to a murderous monarchy (Jamal Khashoggi; indiscriminate bombings in Yemen), protecting a society that relegates women to the status of subhumans and that produced 15 of the 19 perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on our homeland. The rationale: They are good customers who buy our weaponry (with cash? Really?). Is it that we haven’t had such a reliable customer in the region since the shah of Iran?
Literally, what is Donald Trump’s deal with the Saudis? Gratitude for their playing to his boundless vanity during his first state visit (the sword ceremony, the gold medal placed around his neck, permission to touch the orb)? Will Riyadh replace Moscow as the site of the next Trump Tower?
When thinking of the Saudi leader, I can’t decide which photograph of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is more disturbing: the one with him holding court in the Oval Office or the snap of him high-fiving and laughing with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit (the presumed caption: “I told him the same thing – I had nothing to do with it – and he bought it!”).
So, what happened to “America First”? Sold, off the lot and forgotten.
Throughout his life Trump has been nothing more than a shady huckster. Everything, including our country’s international reputation, our social cohesion and the stability of our political institutions, is on the block, available to the highest foreign bidder. Just how much more will the domestic customers buy?
Joe Wagner
Lyman
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Re-elect Mayor Strimling – he’s an effective advocate for Portland
-
Editorials
Another View: Congress hasn’t yet done what it needs to do for 9/11 rescuers
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine’s way of life is working to our advantage
-
Maine Voices
Letter to the editor: Teenage climate activist deserves cheers, not mockery
-
Columns
Marc A. Thiessen: Rough transcript makes clear that Democrats got ahead of the evidence
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.