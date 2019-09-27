Press Herald CEO and publisher Lisa DeSisto sat down to interview BlueTarp Financial CEO Shawn Cunningham Friday morning for our ‘Like a Boss’ series of interviews with local CEOs and business leaders. The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

BlueTarp Financial is a B2B credit management company in downtown Portland employing over 160 people. Founded in 1999, BlueTarp started with a credit program for building material suppliers, delivering cash flow up front so that they can invest in their business and grow sales while minimizing risk.

BlueTarp’s clients now include national B2B suppliers across a number of industries: office supplies, hardware, home building, lumber and supplies, tools and equipment and more. BlueTarp was acquired by Capital One Financial this year.

Cunningham joined BlueTarp in 2007 and serves as President and COO, overseeing all aspects of the company’s credit risk management, product development, information technology, service delivery and customer service operations. Shawn has also held senior operational leadership positions at the Hartford Insurance Group, Capital One and L.L. Bean.

