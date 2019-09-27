Press Herald CEO and publisher Lisa DeSisto sat down to interview BlueTarp Financial CEO Shawn Cunningham Friday morning for our ‘Like a Boss’ series of interviews with local CEOs and business leaders. The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.
BlueTarp Financial is a B2B credit management company in downtown Portland employing over 160 people. Founded in 1999, BlueTarp started with a credit program for building material suppliers, delivering cash flow up front so that they can invest in their business and grow sales while minimizing risk.
BlueTarp’s clients now include national B2B suppliers across a number of industries: office supplies, hardware, home building, lumber and supplies, tools and equipment and more. BlueTarp was acquired by Capital One Financial this year.
Cunningham joined BlueTarp in 2007 and serves as President and COO, overseeing all aspects of the company’s credit risk management, product development, information technology, service delivery and customer service operations. Shawn has also held senior operational leadership positions at the Hartford Insurance Group, Capital One and L.L. Bean.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Timber company asks to terminate massive Moosehead Lake development plan
-
Nation & World
Nearly 300 former officials call Trump’s actions on Ukraine ‘profound national security concern’
-
Business
Like a Boss: BlueTarp Financial CEO Shawn Cunningham talks risk management and growth
-
The Forecaster
Greater Portland Community Calendar: Oct. 2-12
-
Local & State
Fire marshal: Propane line leak preceded Farmington explosion
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.