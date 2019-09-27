Antonio Brown has indicated he’s not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the New England Patriots last week after playing only one game. He’s been dumped by three teams in the last six months.

Brown, who lost Nike as a sponsor last week, says he’ll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami.

The 31-year-old Brown also engaged in a Twitter spat with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who faced him often with the Baltimore Ravens.

CHARGERS: Melvin Gordon would likely be continuing his holdout if the Chargers had gotten off to a 3-0 start. But with the Bolts on a two-game losing streak after winning their opener, the running back decided this week was the best time to report.

“We’re 1-2. You don’t want to get into a big hole,” Gordon said after Friday’s practice. “You work the whole offseason to be in a good position to make the playoffs. I had to come back at some point. I want to come back and help contribute. When we lost again (last Sunday to Houston) I wasn’t feeling this at all. These guys did nothing to me.”

Gordon’s return might not have come at a better time. The Chargers are hampered by injuries going into Sunday’s game at Miami.

Coach Anthony Lynn is hoping he doesn’t have to use Gordon this week, but he might not have any choice. Running back Justin Jackson, who was averaging 20 plays per game during Gordon’s holdout, will not play after suffering a calf injury Thursday. Gordon is on a two-week roster exemption but could be activated after Saturday’s practice. If Gordon doesn’t play, the Chargers would likely sign Detrez Newsome from the practice squad.

BEARS: The Bears ruled wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Gabriel had three touchdown catches in Monday’s win over Washington, but he left in the third quarter with a concussion after he was hit by a pair of defenders on a 7-yard carry. He didn’t practice this week.

Nichols has been out since the Week 2 victory over the Broncos with a broken right hand.

GIANTS: After three weeks, the Giants have the best special teams unit in the NFL.

The Giants’ special teams ranked last in the NFL in 2017, the 3-13 season. Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese were fired and Steve Spagnuolo finished as interim head coach. Pro Football Focus graded the unit 47.8 out of 100.

Last season, though, the Giants’ special teams was third best in the NFL with a 75.9 PFF grade. Kicker Aldrick Rosas was a big part of that, making second-team All-Pro.

And now through three weeks in 2019, they boast a league-high grade of 90.1. That includes a 60-yard T.J. Jones punt return in Week 2 against Buffalo, and a critical Dexter Lawrence blocked extra point in last week’s 32-31 win at Tampa Bay.

