LOS ANGELES — Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.
After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.
Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey’s future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he’s thrilled that the character’s journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a “winning partnership” for both studios.
The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.
