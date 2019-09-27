BASKETBALL

Kyrie Irving won’t allow anyone to rush Kevin Durant back to the court this time.

Irving said Friday that Durant wasn’t ready to play when he returned in the NBA finals, where he was quickly injured again. Irving said his new teammate’s health wasn’t valued enough, and that won’t be the case now that they are together on the Brooklyn Nets.

“We all know K was not ready to play in that environment. We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not,” Irving said. “He was out 31 days and we put him on the national stage in the finals to end up selling a product that came before the person, Kevin. And now, I’m here to protect that.”

Durant injured a calf playing for Golden State during the second round of the playoffs and missed a little more than a month before returning for Game 5 of the NBA finals in Toronto. He lasted just 12 minutes before going down with a ruptured Achilles tendon that required surgery.

The Nets expect Durant to miss the season, though Durant said he makes his own decisions.

• Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler could miss six weeks with an injured left leg.

Windler, who was selected by Cleveland in the first round of this year’s NBA draft, experienced discomfort in his leg following some recent team workouts. The Cavs said imaging tests revealed a tibial stress reaction, which is a precursor to a fracture.

AUCTION: Magic Johnson’s game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend.

Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the first Olympics to allow NBA players.

SCP Auctions says Johnson’s blue No. 15 jersey is expected to fetch at least $150,000 by the time bidding ends Saturday night. The jersey has been professionally photo-matched to confirm he wore it in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico. The California auction house says it was more than likely worn several times during the Olympics.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Emma Rutledge scored twice as St. Joseph’s (9-1, 2-0) broke a 1-1 tie and pulled away from Thomas (3-6, 0-0) 3-1 at Standish.

Alexa Gutowski scored the first goal off a pass from Rutledge.

Libby Pomerleau and Alexandra Belaire each had an assist.

Britney Gregoire scored for Thomas. Leah Kruse finished with three saves.

• Jillian LaChappelle’s three goals and one assist pushed the University of New England (5-5, 4-0 CCC) past the Salve Regina (5-3, 1-2) 7-2 at Newport, Rhode Island.

Kendra MacDonald also had two goals and an assist, Reanna Boulay had one goal and three assists, and Julia Steeves scored one goal for UNE. Haylee Angster and Lindsay Bruns each had an assist.

Ashley Cody led Salve Regina with a goal and an assist. She found Eliza Timms for the team’s second-quarter goal.

Casey Febus made 16 saves in goal.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Florida has given Coach Mike White a raise and a two-year contract extension that places him under contract through the 2024-25 season.

White will earn $3.212 million annually for the final three years of the deal, which the university released in response to a public records request. White signed the extension in May.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: William Byron and Alex Bowman led Hendrick Motorsports to a sweep of the front row in qualifying for the first elimination race of the NASCAR playoffs at Concord, North Carolina.

Byron went 103.198 mph around the hybrid road course/oval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway that was reconfigured last season to spice up the playoff stop at one of NASCAR’s premier race tracks. It’s the fifth pole of Byron’s career and second this season at the home track for the Charlotte native.

• Michael McDowell missed the only Cup practice because he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a kidney stone.

He passed the stone and quickly returned to the track for qualifying. He qualified 22nd.

HOCKEY

NHL: Restricted free-agent forward Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Two years after winning a prestigious amateur title at St. Andrews, Matthew Jordan enjoyed more success on the famous Old Course by shooting 8-under 64 to lead the Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland.

Jordan led by one stroke after two rounds, with his bogey-free score at St. Andrews coming a day after shooting 6-under 66 at Kingsbarns.

Every player in the field plays 18 holes at three Scottish courses – St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – before returning to the Old Course for the fourth and final round of the pro-am on Sunday.

Matthew Southgate shot 66 at Kingsbarns to join Calum Hill (65 at St. Andrews) and Joakim Lagergren (62 at Kingsbarns) in a tie for second place at 13 under overall.

LPGA: Mi Jung Hur shot a 2-under 70 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis.

A day after opening with a bogey-free 63, Hur had six birdies – four on par 5s – along with two bogeys and a double bogey to get to 11 under at Brickyard Crossing.

Sakura Yokomine of Japan was second, following an opening 65 with a 70.

