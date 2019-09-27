Alberto Kissaka scored twice, and Anthony Perron and Damir Brkic each added a goal as South Portland (5-1-1) defeated Portland, 4-2, in a Class A South boys’ soccer game at South Portland on Thursday.

Gabriel Panzo and Anselmo Tela scored for Portland (5-3), while Henry Flynn recorded six saves. South Portland’s Corey Gagne made five saves.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, NOBLE 1: Alec McAlary recorded a goal and two assists as the Trojans (5-3) cruised past the Knights (3-5-1) in Saco.

Simon DiMatteo and Jack Cote each chipped in with a goal. Greg Davis added an assist.

Lucas Niles scored for Noble. Jared Kinsey made six saves.

MARSHWOOD 3, WINDHAM 0: The Hawks (6-1-1) got goals from Aidan Knowles, Owen Bynum and Sam Fitzgerald in a win over the Eagles (1-6) at Windham.

