Tina Maria M. Smith, 53, of Harrison was summonsed Sept. 16 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Joshua L. Williams, 23, of Sebago was summonsed Sept. 18 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Alyssa H. Hodgdon, 24, of Casco was summonsed Sept. 18 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Robert Kane, 18, of Standish was summonsed Sept. 18 on a charge of passing stopped school bus with lights flashing.

A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Sept. 18 on a charge of speeding.

Raymond C. Marshall III, 46, of Windham was arrested Sept. 19 on charges of criminal threatening and terrorizing.

Rosemary L. Peterson, 33, of Brownfield was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of violating condition of release and criminal trespass.

Rosemary J. Garcia, 48, of South Portland was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

Robert R. Valliere, 47, of Biddeford was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of violating condition of release and criminal trespass.

