CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left and top-ranked Clemson stopped a late 2-point conversion to hold off North Carolina 21-20 on Saturday.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) came up with the clinching stop after the Tar Heels pulled within a point with 1:17 left on Javonte Williams’ short run. The Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1) went for 2 and the lead, but the Tigers strung out Sam Howell’s option run to the right and dragged him down short of the end zone.

(2) ALABAMA 59, MISSISSIPPI 31: Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for five touchdown passes as Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern) beat Mississippi (2-3, 1-1) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(4) OKLAHOMA 55, TEXAS TECH 16: Jalen Hurts passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)rolled past Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1) at Norman, Oklahoma.

(8) WISCONSIN 24, NORTHWESTERN 15: Jonathan Taylor ran for 119 yards and his 11th touchdown of the season, and Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0) beat Northwestern (1-3, 0-2) at Madison, Wisconsin.

(9) FLORIDA 38, TOWSON 0: Kyle Trask threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping Florida (5-0) beat Towson (3-2) at Gainesville, Florida, and extend its winning streak to nine.

(10) NOTRE DAME 35, (18) VIRGINIA 20: Julian Okwara had three of the eight sacks and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown as the Fighting Irish (3-1), down 17-14 at halftime, overcame Virginia (4-1) at South Bend, Indiana.

(14) IOWA 48, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3: Nate Stanley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Toren Young added a career-high 131 yards rushing and Iowa throttled Middle Tennessee (1-3) at Iowa City, Iowa.

(17) WASHINGTON 28, (21) SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 14: Salvon Ahmed rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) beat Southern California (3-2, 2-1) at Seattle.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 23, DUQUESNE 6: Jason Hughes kicked three field goals and Evan Gray scored on a 72-yard run as UNH (2-2) beat Duquesne (2-2) at Durham, New Hampshire.

WAKE FOREST 27, BOSTON COLLEGE 24: Jamie Newman threw for two touchdowns and visiting Wake Forest (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) beat BC (3-2, 1-1).

