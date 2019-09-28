DENVER — Duane Chapman, known to millions as the star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, tells People magazine that he is facing his own medical problems after the death of his wife from cancer.
Chapman, 66, appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” in which he learned that he’s suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart – meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood.
Dr. Mehmet Oz counseled him not to be afraid and to get medical help, People reported.
People magazine says that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado in mid-September after he felt a pain in his chest, according to the celebrity news site TMZ.
Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the show, died in June at age 51.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Staring down impeachment, Trump sees himself as a victim of historic proportions
-
Boston Red Sox
Revamp the Red Sox? Here are some pointers for the new boss
-
New England Patriots
Patriots analysis: Long odds to go 16-0
-
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Bills, by the numbers
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox allow four home runs in 9-4 loss to Orioles