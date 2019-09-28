At the City Council meeting on Sept. 16, a majority of the City Council voted to thwart the will of over 8,500 voters who signed a petition to put a municipal Clean Elections measure on the ballot. They voted 7-2 to not move this measure forward for a vote by the people.
Rather than listen to the people, who want to reduce the influence of big money on politics, the City Council listened to the ill-considered and cynical opinion of the city’s attorney and decided that the people who signed the petition do not have the right to formulate a law by which they are governed. The law these petitioners wanted to put on the ballot would create public funding for candidates running for municipal office, allowing people without deep pockets and connections to campaign for office.
To represent the common interests of the citizens of Portland to formulate the laws by which they are governed and to bring the Clean Elections initiative to a vote, Fair Elections Portland, the organization that collected the signatures, has recently brought a lawsuit against the city. This lawsuit has become the only action that Fair Elections Portland and the signers of the petition can take to force the city to put the Clean Elections initiative on the ballot.
We believe the Superior Court will make a judgment in favor of the people of Portland versus the Portland City Council and support the right of citizens to vote to fund publicly financed municipal elections.
Scott Vonnegut
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Religion and Values
Why it matters if your Bible was translated by a racially diverse group
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: State workers should set good example, follow Maine’s new ‘hands-free’ law
-
Religion and Values
On the road again: Circuit preachers respond to shrinking churches
-
Religion and Values
On the road again: Circuit preachers responding to shrinking churches
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Snyder backs progressive policies, will build coalitions
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.