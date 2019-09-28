I have come to the conclusion that our city needs Kate Snyder as our next mayor.

I consider myself politically progressive and have considered my options carefully.

While much of what our mayor says gives him high marks on progressive scorecards, Ethan Strimling has not done the work to build coalitions to effectively advance this agenda; instead, he has sowed divisions among city councilors, staff and service providers.

Although Spencer Thibodeau received endorsements from five fellow city councilors, his voting record leaves much to be desired; particularly disappointing was his vote supporting Riverton as the homeless shelter site, ignoring recommendations of the homeless community and experts in the field.

Please read the positions Kate has laid out – more openly and in more detail than any other candidate – at kateformayor.me. They demonstrate that Kate is smart, thoughtful, data-driven and has what it takes to build the coalitions needed for Portland’s future.

Deb Rothenberg

Portland

