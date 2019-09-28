I have come to the conclusion that our city needs Kate Snyder as our next mayor.
I consider myself politically progressive and have considered my options carefully.
While much of what our mayor says gives him high marks on progressive scorecards, Ethan Strimling has not done the work to build coalitions to effectively advance this agenda; instead, he has sowed divisions among city councilors, staff and service providers.
Although Spencer Thibodeau received endorsements from five fellow city councilors, his voting record leaves much to be desired; particularly disappointing was his vote supporting Riverton as the homeless shelter site, ignoring recommendations of the homeless community and experts in the field.
Please read the positions Kate has laid out – more openly and in more detail than any other candidate – at kateformayor.me. They demonstrate that Kate is smart, thoughtful, data-driven and has what it takes to build the coalitions needed for Portland’s future.
Deb Rothenberg
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Religion and Values
Why it matters if your Bible was translated by a racially diverse group
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: State workers should set good example, follow Maine’s new ‘hands-free’ law
-
Religion and Values
On the road again: Circuit preachers respond to shrinking churches
-
Religion and Values
On the road again: Circuit preachers responding to shrinking churches
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Snyder backs progressive policies, will build coalitions
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.