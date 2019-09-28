Yesterday, as I was driving in Belmont, I saw a blue Maine Department of Transportation car emblazoned with the state seal.

The driver was turning from Route 3 onto Route 131 and was talking on a cellphone.

If we, the citizens of Maine, are required to avoid hand-held devices while driving (with which I firmly agree), then our state employees should do the same.

Charlie LeRoyer

Searsmont

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles