Yesterday, as I was driving in Belmont, I saw a blue Maine Department of Transportation car emblazoned with the state seal.
The driver was turning from Route 3 onto Route 131 and was talking on a cellphone.
If we, the citizens of Maine, are required to avoid hand-held devices while driving (with which I firmly agree), then our state employees should do the same.
Charlie LeRoyer
Searsmont
