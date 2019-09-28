Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones has more receiving yards in the first 115 games of his career than any other player in NFL history – and he doesn’t play his 115th game until Sunday.

The record for receiving yards 115 games into a career is 10,052, a figure the Detroit Lions’ Calvin Johnson reached in 2007. After 114 games, Jones already has 10,996 receiving yards. That’s more yardage than any other NFL player has had in the first 126 games of a career.

OFFICIALS: The NFL has agreed with game officials on a seven-year labor contract that will run through the 2025 season.

The deal announced Saturday came with the current contract set to expire in May. The new agreement lasts through May 2026.

League executive vice president Troy Vincent says the agreement “solidifies the working partnership between the league and officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials in the world.”

RAMS: Tight end Tyler Higbee will play Sunday against Tampa Bay, though he was diagnosed with a bruised lung last week in a win over the Saints on Sept. 15.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Higbee landed hard on his back while trying in vain to catch a Jared Goff pass in the second quarter. He missed the Rams’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22.

JAGUARS: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who requested a trade two weeks ago, has rejoined the team following the birth of his second child and flew with the Jaguars to Denver.

Ramsey remains questionable to play against the Broncos (0-3) because of a back injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. Ramsey hasn’t missed a game or a start in four NFL seasons.

PATRIOTS-BILLS: According to SeatGeek, ticket prices for Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game are the highest in Buffalo since the site began tracking secondary markets. The site was founded in 2009.

The average ticket price is around $262. The minimum price to enter New Era Field is $160, and most midfield tickets in the lower level are in the neighborhood of $350.

