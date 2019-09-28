CAIRO — Egyptian airport officials say a gilded coffin that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has arrived in Cairo.

They say the Coffin of Nedjemankh, which investigators in New York determined to be a looted antiquity, arrived Saturday.

The officials spoke of condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February.

The Met has apologized to Egypt.

Prosecutors say they’ve found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.

