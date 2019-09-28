FRYEBURG — Quarterback Anthony Panciocco scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, lifting Freeport to a 14-7 win over Fryeburg Academy in a Class C South football game Saturday.

Panciocco opened the scoring with an 11-yard run in the second quarter. Calvin Southwick pulled Fryeburg even with a 33-yard run in the third quarter.

Freeport, which moved to Class C this year after winning the Class E championship a year ago, is now 3-0. Fryeburg, last year’s Class C South champion, dropped to 1-3.

CHEVERUS 54, WESTBROOK 12: Sean Tompkins ran for 94- and 74-yard touchdowns in the first half as the Stags (2-2) raced out to a 34-12 halftime lead over Westbrook/Waynflete (0-4), in Portland.

Tompkins and Ian Trafford each rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter to push the lead to 48-12.

TELSTAR 30, BOOTHBAY 18: Brayden Stevens ran for two touchdowns, and Davin Mason passed for one and ran for another as the Rebels (3-1) defeated the Seahawks (2-2) in an eight-man game in Bethel.

Stevens gained 75 yards on 12 carries, while Mason was 10 of 20 passing for 125 yards, with a 15-yard touchdown to Myles Lilly in the first quarter.

Teddy Doyle capped the win for the Rebels with an interception.

Boothbay quarterback Hunter Crocker ran for a touchdown, and Stephen Bennett returned a fumble 80 yards for a score.

WINTHROP 49, LISBON 14: Keegan Choate passed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, leading Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (3-1) to a win over Lisbon/St. Dom’s (2-2) in Lisbon Falls.

Winthrop scored on its first three possessions and led 29-7 at halftime. Ian Steele rushed for two touchdowns as the Ramblers finished with 204 yards on the ground.

Lisbon got touchdown runs from Daytona McIver and Nick Blair.

WINSLOW 69, FOXCROFT ACADEMY 21: Rob Clark returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and the Black Raiders (3-1) forced six turnovers in a rout against the Ponies (2-2) in Winslow.

After a season-opening loss at Wells, Winslow has outscored there opponents by 207-27 margin.

While Foxcroft moved the ball, the Ponies turned it over on each of their first four possessions. Each of those giveaways turned into Winslow touchdowns. Evan Bourget had touchdown runs of 26 and 3 yards, and Colby Pomeroy scored on a 2-yard run, giving Winslow a 28-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Clark also rushed for a touchdown and finished with 149 yards on 14 carries.

SOCCER

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Jacob Adams and Louis Sehr scored in the first half to start the Raiders (2-5-1) on their way to a win over the Hawks (2-3-2) in Hiram.

Jil Sehr added a goal in the second half before Sacopee’s Caleb Cox converted a penalty kick.

Fryeburg keeper Chandler Adams made seven saves. Ryan Meggison recorded eight saves for the Hawks.

YORK 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: First-half goals from Quenton Convery and Paolo Cipriani carried the Wildcats (4-2-1) to a win over the Capers (2-5) in York.

Charlie Dall scored for Cape Elizabeth on a free kick in the second half.

FREEPORT 2, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Damon Butler put in a rebound 10 minutes into the game, and Sam Tourigny scored off a through ball from Finn Sheehan less than seven minutes later as the Falcons (5-2-1) defeated the Rangers (4-3-1) in Kittery.

SCARBOROUGH 2, SANFORD 0: Peter O’Brien and Daniel Travers scored as the Red Storm (5-0-2) beat the Spartans (1-6) in Scarborough.

Thomas Donahue set up one of the goals. Alex Bachmann had three saves in the shutout.

Sanford’s Jalen Angers and Will Kiley combined for eight saves.

YARMOUTH 7, POLAND 0: Alejandro Coury had a hat trick and an assist as the Clippers (8-0) routed the Knights (1-6-1) at Yarmouth.

Spencer King and Liam Ireland each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Thomas Kuhn and Aidan Hickey also scored.

RANGELEY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Ken Thompson scored a hat trick, and Matt Stout and Charlie Pye each added a goal as the Lakers (6-2) rolled past the Lions (0-6) in Rangeley.

All the scoring was in the first half.

GPCS keeper Clairette Kirezi made nine saves.

