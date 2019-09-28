TRACK AND FIELD

Christian Coleman won the world championship gold medal in the men’s 100 meters Saturday at Doha, Qatar, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests.

Coleman, 23, started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds. Defending champion Justin Gatlin finished second in the marquee event of the championships, dominated by Usain Bolt until his loss to Gatlin in 2017. Andre de Grasse of Canada was third.

Coleman was the silver medalist behind the 37-year-old Gatlin in 2017. In Doha they ran side-by-side, but Gatlin never really threatened.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Georginio Wijnaldum’s 70th-minute volley from the edge of the area went straight at Dean Henderson, only for the ball to squirm through the legs of the Sheffield United goalkeeper and gift visiting Liverpool a 1-0 win.

Liverpool has opened the season with seven straight victories and has won every league game since a 0-0 draw at Everton on March 3. Two more wins and Liverpool will tie the record of 18 straight league wins(dating back to last season) set by Manchester City in 2017.

• Manchester City needed second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling to earn a 3-1 win over Everton at Liverpool, England, and stay five points behind leader Liverpool.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Visiting Real Madrid remained atop the standings after earning a 0-0 draw with rival Atletico Madrid.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: AJ Allmendinger raced to his first victory in five years in the Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It was Allmendinger’s first victory since he won in a Cup car in 2014. His last Xfinity Series victory was in 2013, and he now has three career Xfinity wins.

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc clinched his fourth straight pole position and championship leader Lewis Hamilton was second in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

TENNIS

ZHUHAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final in China.

His opponent will be unseeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

GOLF

LPGA: Mi Jung Hur kept her two-stroke lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing five of the final eight holes for a 6-under 66 at Indianapolis.

Hur rebounded from an opening bogey with a birdie on the par-5 second. She added birdies on Nos. 9, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18 to get to 17 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

EUROPEAN: Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate, neither ranked in the top 100 in the world, share the lead at 20 under after the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland.

– From news service reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »