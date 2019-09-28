Patriots (3-0) at Bills (3-0), 1 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Patriots by 7 1/2

Outlook: We bring you the only battle of 3-0s for the Game of the Week. The Bills haven’t been 3-0 since 2011. Give ’em their moment. OK, moment done. Now, reality: Tom Brady has won 14 of the past 15 trips to Buffalo, including seven in a row, and the Patriots’ defense has been beyond phenomenal. Still, Buffalo plays strong D, too, so I’m liking a low score that makes home dogs a fair play.

Television: CBS

Prediction: Patriots, 23-19

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Cowboys (3-0) at Saints (2-1), 8:20 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Cowboys by 2 1/2

Outlook: Pure hunch here, but Saints in prime time enjoy a notable home-field edge and New Orleans – even without injured Drew Brees – will be Dallas’ toughest test yet. By far. The Cowboys are unbeaten against the dregs: Giants-Washington-Dolphins. The Saints will be a challenge, and a fierce defense should be enough to carry the day.

Television: ESPN

Prediction: Saints, 27-24

OTHER GAMES

Chargers (1-2, -15) over At Dolphins (0-3), 31-17: I’m back on the Dolphins in Week 4. To win? Don’t be silly! But I do believe they’ll at least cover the spread at home. After being outscored 133-16, a cover might feel like a victory for Dolphins fans.

At Falcons (1-2, -4) over Titans (1-2), 24-16: Titans have managed just three TDs across two straight losses and don’t have the pop to outscore Matt Ryan. Oh, and Marcus Mariota? That object in the rear-view mirror (Ryan Tannehill) might be closer than it appears.

Chiefs (3-0, -6 1/2) over At Lions (2-0-1), 31-26: Are we sold on Detroit? Upset wins over the Chargers and Eagles have our attention and make the Lions a juicy home dog. But nobody stops Patrick Mahomes, who is poised to tie Dan Marino’s record with a 15th straight game of two-plus TDs.

At Colts (2-1, -7) over Raiders (1-2), 27-17: Indy has won seven straight home games, and 10 in a row when favored. Oakland has lost 11 of its last 12 on the road. Sometimes, the trend is your friend.

At Giants (1-2, -2 1/2) over Washington (0-3), 30-27: Nervous pick here. Can Daniel Jones do it again? And with Case Keenum coming off a five-turnover game and a sore foot, is it Dwayne Haskins time? The Giants have won 11 of the last 15 at home in this series.

At Ravens (2-1, -7) over Browns (1-2), 27-13: Is Cleveland ever going to start living up to the hype? Short answer: Not this Sunday. Baltimore’s blitzkrieg defense will make a harrowing day for Baker Mayfield. And Cleveland’s secondary is injury ravaged.

At Texans (2-1, -4) over Panthers (1-2), 23-17: Kyle Allen looked great subbing for Cam Newton last week vs. Arizona, but this is a much tougher test. Evading Texans sackers and outscoring Deshaun Watson on the road is a tall order.

At Rams (3-0, -9) over Buccaneers (1-2), 24-16: Tampa Bay has lost 10 in a row on the road vs. teams with winning records. But the Rams don’t have great track record hosting East Coast teams, so the Bucs could keep it close.

Seahawks (2-1, -5) over At Cardinals (0-2-1), 20-17: Seattle has not played very well apart from Russell Wilson, and these teams always seem to play it close. The idea of an outright upset is not crazy talk.

At Bears (2-1, -2 1/2) over Vikings (2-1), 19-16: This game figures as low on scoring and a challenge to predict because both QBs, Mitchell Trubisky and Kirk Cousins, skew erratic. Bears have won 15 of 19 at home, so make it a venue call.

Jaguars (1-2, +3 1/2) over At Broncos (0-3), 17-13: Denver’s Joe Flacco-led offense is sputtering and the defense has zero sacks.

At Steelers (0-3, -3 1/2) over Bengals (0-3), 24-20: Cincy is on a 1-9 skid and Pittsburgh is in a 2-7 slump dating to last year. James Conner should bust out for big game vs. the Bengals’ awful run defense.

Last week: 12-4 overall, 10-5-1 vs. spread

Overall: 31-16-1, 24-23-1

