Patriots (3-0) at Bills (3-0), 1 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Patriots by 7 1/2

Outlook: We bring you the only battle of 3-0s for the Game of the Week. The Bills haven’t been 3-0 since 2011. Give ’em their moment. OK, moment done. Now, reality: Tom Brady has won 14 of the past 15 trips to Buffalo, including seven in a row, and the Patriots’ defense has been beyond phenomenal. Still, Buffalo plays strong D, too, so I’m liking a low score that makes home dogs a fair play.

Television: CBS

Prediction: Patriots, 23-19

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Cowboys (3-0) at Saints (2-1), 8:20 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Cowboys by 2 1/2

Outlook: Pure hunch here, but Saints in prime time enjoy a notable home-field edge and New Orleans – even without injured Drew Brees – will be Dallas’ toughest test yet. By far. The Cowboys are unbeaten against the dregs: Giants-Washington-Dolphins. The Saints will be a challenge, and a fierce defense should be enough to carry the day.

Television: ESPN

Prediction: Saints, 27-24

OTHER GAMES

• Chargers (1-2, -15) over At Dolphins (0-3), 31-17: I’m back on the Dolphins in Week 4. To win? Don’t be silly! But I do believe they’ll at least cover the spread at home. After being outscored 133-16, a cover might feel like a victory for Dolphins fans.

• At Falcons (1-2, -4) over Titans (1-2), 24-16: Titans have managed just three TDs across two straight losses and don’t have the pop to outscore Matt Ryan. Oh, and Marcus Mariota? That object in the rear-view mirror (Ryan Tannehill) might be closer than it appears.

• Chiefs (3-0, -6 1/2) over At Lions (2-0-1), 31-26: Are we sold on Detroit? Upset wins over the Chargers and Eagles have our attention and make the Lions a juicy home dog. But nobody stops Patrick Mahomes, who is poised to tie Dan Marino’s record with a 15th straight game of two-plus TDs.

• At Colts (2-1, -7) over Raiders (1-2), 27-17: Indy has won seven straight home games, and 10 in a row when favored. Oakland has lost 11 of its last 12 on the road. Sometimes, the trend is your friend.

• At Giants (1-2, -2 1/2) over Washington (0-3), 30-27: Nervous pick here. Can Daniel Jones do it again? And with Case Keenum coming off a five-turnover game and a sore foot, is it Dwayne Haskins time? The Giants have won 11 of the last 15 at home in this series.

• At Ravens (2-1, -7) over Browns (1-2), 27-13: Is Cleveland ever going to start living up to the hype? Short answer: Not this Sunday. Baltimore’s blitzkrieg defense will make a harrowing day for Baker Mayfield. And Cleveland’s secondary is injury ravaged.

• At Texans (2-1, -4) over Panthers (1-2), 23-17: Kyle Allen looked great subbing for Cam Newton last week vs. Arizona, but this is a much tougher test. Evading Texans sackers and outscoring Deshaun Watson on the road is a tall order.

• At Rams (3-0, -9) over Buccaneers (1-2), 24-16: Tampa Bay has lost 10 in a row on the road vs. teams with winning records. But the Rams don’t have great track record hosting East Coast teams, so the Bucs could keep it close.

• Seahawks (2-1, -5) over At Cardinals (0-2-1), 20-17: Seattle has not played very well apart from Russell Wilson, and these teams always seem to play it close. The idea of an outright upset is not crazy talk.

• At Bears (2-1, -2 1/2) over Vikings (2-1), 19-16: This game figures as low on scoring and a challenge to predict because both QBs, Mitchell Trubisky and Kirk Cousins, skew erratic. Bears have won 15 of 19 at home, so make it a venue call.

• Jaguars (1-2, +3 1/2) over At Broncos (0-3), 17-13: Denver’s Joe Flacco-led offense is sputtering and the defense has zero sacks.

• At Steelers (0-3, -3 1/2) over Bengals (0-3), 24-20: Cincy is on a 1-9 skid and Pittsburgh is in a 2-7 slump dating to last year. James Conner should bust out for big game vs. the Bengals’ awful run defense.

Last week: 12-4 overall, 10-5-1 vs. spread

Overall: 31-16-1, 24-23-1

