BRUNSWICK – Hidden away in a tranquil setting at the end of a private drive, this custom home by architect Ted Wengren is hailed as one of the most beautiful and thoughtfully designed residences in Brunswick.

The lifestyle at 6 Windy Ridge is calm, cool and collected. Cathedral ceilings, multiple skylights and cleverly angled walls blend the outdoors with the almost 4,000 sq. ft. interior. You can watch snow falling on the skylight over the dining room table, spot white-tailed deer from the living room balcony and hear songbirds in the heritage apple trees from the stone patio.

Surrounded by hundreds of acres of land preserve, including the largest swath of forest in Brunswick, you can be confident nothing new will be built nearby and not a whisper of traffic penetrates the grounds. The stars shine with countryside intensity, but you’re still just ten minutes from the growing cultural scene of downtown Brunswick and the shops of downtown Freeport.

With bedrooms positioned at far ends from the central living areas, you can host the family for the holidays and be able to go to sleep before the party is over. A downstairs “activity room” can be a play area for grandkids, a studio for a dancer or painter, or the place for after hours entertaining. It is right by the wine cellar after all.

The heart of social life in almost every home, 6 Windy Ridge’s kitchen has details to make a foodie swoon. Turn your native apples, raspberries or blueberries into a seasonal pie with commercial-grade Viking appliances. Put it in the warming oven until dessert time. Even washing the dishes or putting groceries away can be soothing: the sink is right in front of another expansive window to the woods and the pantry has a skylight.

“Every day, this house presents itself as new, fresh, full of vitality,” says one half of the couple who commissioned it. At 15-years-old, it looks like it was moved into yesterday, glowing with the love and care that has maintained it.

Don’t be blinded by the ocean when looking for homes of this caliber: you will find just what you need in this contemporary gem where you can gather in celebration and retreat into relaxation.

The home at 6 Windy Ridge, Brunswick, is listed for sale at $1,200,000 by Paul Clark and Rose Mulligan of William Raveis. Please contact Paul at 207-751-5706, 207-729-1863 or at [email protected]. Contact Rose at 207-751-5706 or [email protected].

