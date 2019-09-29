We’re almost to October, the season of cold mornings that this week’s poem conjures.
Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are now open. There is a link in the credits below.
Christopher Locke’s most recent book of poems is “Ordinary Gods” (Salmon Poetry, 2017). His first spoken word album, “Late Lights,” was recently released by Burst & Bloom Records, as well as a book for children, “Heart-Flight” (Cedar Grove Publishing, 2019).
History Lesson
By Christopher Locke
I start a fire good and fast
with birchbark, scouring darkness
from the walls. The iron stove
plumps like a vein, its little
window beating orange against
my face. It feels good driving
out the echo of last night; shouts
leaving exit wounds until our
daughter slammed her door
like a book of terrible endings.
I stand in a crackle of knees
and think October’s taken liberties
too, pressed its cold cheek against
this house like a drunk uncle dancing
too close. It’s left the trees humiliated,
their cadmium gowns snipped
into useless piles beneath them. I feel
equally naked and shamed. The heat
builds and I add more wood, brightness
the only rule I cannot break.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is a poet who lives in Portland. DEEP WATER: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2019 Christopher Locke. It appears here by permission of the author. Submissions to the Deep Water column are open through the end of October. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/programs/deep-water/.
