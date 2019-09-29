Scarborough police are warning motorists to avoid the intersection at Oak Hill on Monday morning or face significant commuting delays.

Police said in a Facebook post Sunday that the public can expect to encounter “major delays in the Oak Hill intersection” beginning at 9 a.m. Monday while Scarborough’s traffic division does emergency maintenance work on the intersection’s traffic signals.

The Oak Hill intersection is one of the town’s most heavily traveled, channeling traffic from U.S. Route 1, Black Point Road and Route 114 through a congested commercial district that includes Amato’s restaurant, Hannaford, Pat’s Pizza, and a McDonald’s restaurant. The intersection is also within a few hundred feet of Scarborough High School.

Staff from the town’s police and fire departments will be on scene to assist drivers who choose to travel through the intersection. It is not known how long it will take to repair the traffic lights.

“Please make plans to avoid this area and seek an alternate route Monday morning,” Scarborough police said.

