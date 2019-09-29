After holding an annual gala for 21 years, Girl Scouts of Maine ditched the formalities of a sit-down dinner and opted for a more playful event, called The Room, for which the ballroom at the Westin Portland Harborview Hotel was transformed into an iconic Gotham superhero landscape with costumed characters and a roaming Riddler doing card tricks.

“We wanted to change it up from a traditional dinner to give everyone an opportunity to network, to enjoy themselves and to learn more about the mission of Girl Scouts,” said Connie Goulatis, chief of resource development, at the Sept. 13 event. “We’re more than just cookies. Leadership fuels our entire program.”

Honorees Catherine Lamson, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at The MEMIC Group; and Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, addressed the crowd of 250 from the ballroom balcony in red superhero capes.

Lamson discovered that Maine wasn’t part of the national Million Women Mentors movement, so she changed that, with the help of MEMIC colleagues Catherine Duranceau, vice president of underwriting, and Eileen Fongemie, vice president of finance.

“We applaud Catherine Lamson’s passion and initiative in starting the national Million Women Mentors movement in Maine to increase girls’ involvement in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math,” said Girl Scouts of Maine CEO Joanne Crepeau. “Encouraging girls to enter careers in these fields is a hallmark of girl scouting today.”

Hentzel is the first woman to lead the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Quincy Hentzel’s embrace of diversity and entrepreneurial spirit, and her encouragement of women in business, has helped lift the leadership landscape for women in the Greater Portland community,” Crepeau said. “Quincy’s efforts in building new networking opportunities, such as Women of the Chamber, support women as they explore their potential to take the lead.”

Both women were involved in Girls Scouts when they were growing up, and they were selected based on scouting values of courage, confidence and character.

“The Girls Scouts teach young women the values of resiliency and authenticity that they need to be happy, successful contributing members of society,” Hentzel said.

Carolyn Brady, a Girl Scout volunteer and the first African-American Miss Maine, addressed the crowd, saying, “You are not only making a difference in the lives of girls but setting the standard for women of courage, confidence and character, who go out into the world and have the ability to make real change.”

Girl Scouts of Maine serves more than 7,500 girls across the state from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

